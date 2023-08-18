This Johnny Depp film was such a huge flop that its director’s career sank – CINEMABLEND

Johnny Depp enjoyed great popularity, but his career wasn’t always successful, as was the case with this film that ruined the reputation of its director

Johnny Depp’s career took a hit after his controversial lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor returned to the industry with Jean du Barry, a film that was presented at the Cannes Film Festival, but has not appeared in other projects since then. This is not the first time that he is a favorite star Tim Burton Facing crisis in his career, same happened with this film which drowned its director.

Wally Pfister became one of the best-known cinematographers in the industry. Christopher Nolan entrusted him with many of his works, from Memento to The Dark Knight Rises, but he won an Oscar for his work on Inception. His experience in the lens secured him access to the director’s chair. supremacy It was his first film, but the result was not as per his expectation.

What is ‘Transcendence’ about?

The story centers on Will Castor (Depp).A famous researcher was obsessed with creating a perfect artificial intelligence that possessed all the knowledge of the universe. His controversial experiments have made him a prime target of anti-tech extremists, who will do whatever they can to stop him.

With the help of his wife and his associates, The Will has grown into the most powerful artificial intelligence, becoming one of humanity’s most terrifying threats. A film that came out in 2014 and that portrays one of the current fears that has been addressed in movies like Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment Part 1 or Agent Stone. But what was the problem with the tape?

‘Transcendence’: An Inevitable Flop

The film features a star cast including Rebecca Hall, Morgan Freeman and Cillian Murphy. During its premiere, it was praised by critics, although the public did not think so. supremacy It had a budget of $100 million and grossed just over $10 million in its first weekend in the United States. With only $103 million at the worldwide box office. A useless tape.

Transcendence was quickly forgotten and is one of the lesser known films of Johnny Depp’s career.who was already famous for his participation in Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland and Diary of a Seducer.

The film’s failure didn’t save anyone, especially Pfister, who hasn’t made a film in 10 years. He has since directed only four episodes of the Netflix series Flaked and two episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s The Tick.