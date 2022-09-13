This joke about Zendaya and DiCaprio had the whole Emmy room laughing (in reverse of the winners)

And a new record for Zendaya! Winning again for Best Actress in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards (check out the full awards from the ceremony, which frankly pissed off a lot of people), the star revealed in shake it up became youngest actress to win a trophy twice in the “actors” categories. It must be said that her performance in the role of Rue, a tormented teenager and addicted to drugs in Euphoria, stunned viewers. And yet, the darling of Tom Holland is far from being a teenager. And it is his age that was at the heart of a joke during the award ceremony.

The daring joke about Zendaya and Leonardo DiCaprio

This year, it was the comedian and actor Kenan Thompson which presented the Emmy Awards. He did better than Chris Rock, who got slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars and still dared to joke and frankly, it was pretty funny. Like for example the one on Zendaya! Emphasizing that the star of Euphoria and Dunes turned 26 last week, Kenan Thompson said: “26 is a strange age in Hollywood. You’re young enough to play a high school girl but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio“. A joke that seems to have embarrassed the actress a little. The proof in pictures: