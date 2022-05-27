This July 10 the mini series of “THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE” premieres in Latin America and Europe by STARZPLAY

STARZPLAYSTARZ’s international premium streaming service, has announced this season’s premiere date for its newly acquired true-life crime drama, The Girl From Plainville . This series acquired from NBC Universal Global Distribution will premiere on sunday july 10 in the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, and Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico.

Based on the Esquire article written by Jesse Barron, The Girl From Plainvilleis starring Elle Fanning in the role of Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her unprecedented case of a suicide via text message. the miniseries explore the relationship of Carter with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to his death and, subsequently, his conviction for involuntary manslaughter. Alongside Fanning, the series stars Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy, Colton Ryan as Conrad Coco Roy III, Cara Buono as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox as David Carter, and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad “Co” Roy II.

From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Groupthe series is written and produced by co-directors Liz Hannah (The Post, The Dropout, Mindhunter) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr Death), and also produced by Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward Echo Lake. The consulting producers are Barron and Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die). Kelly Funke directs for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions, under their overall deal with UCP.