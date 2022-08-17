This Jurassic World actress denounces salary inequality with respect to Chris Pratt

Pay inequality in Hollywood is a fait accompli, and anyone who is minimally informed will know. It is not the first time that this problem affecting the American film industry has been discussed, and it can be verified with the list of highest paid actors and actresses, which I will talk about a little later. because the case of Jurassic World which I will explain below is very interesting, and a perfect example of how production companies play with female performers.

Bryce Dallas Howard was paid “much less” than Chris Pratt in Jurassic World

The co-star of the latest Jurassic World trilogy, actress Bryce DallasHowardhas spoken with Insider denying information published by Variety in 2018:

The aforementioned medium assured at that time that Bryce Dallas Howard earned $8 million by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomwhile Chris Pratt would have entered 10 million dollars.

But the interpreter has explained in Insider that “ I was paid much less than the reports said, much less “. The problem? He began to negotiate in 2014, signing for three films through a contract that could not be modified.

“. The problem? He began to negotiate in 2014, signing for three films through a contract that could not be modified. Yes indeed, praises that Chris Pratt negotiated on games and attractions so that the interpreter took most of the benefitsand thus his salary was equal even though the real salary was much lower.

“I love him so much for doing that. I’ve actually been paid more for that kind of stuff than for the movie“, denounces Bryce DallasHowardensuring that He has collected more money for the rights to attractions and games, than for the three Jurassic World movies he has shot. A situation that continues to be quite common in Hollywood, unfortunately.

Who are the highest paid actors and actresses in Hollywood

In the number 1 position of the list, it is located Tom Cruisewith 100 million dollars for Top Gun: Maverick; follows him Will Smithby towards freedom, with 35 million dollars. You have to go down to 17th place to find the first woman: margot robbieby Barbie, with a salary of 12.5 million dollars. How long will wage inequality exist in Hollywood?