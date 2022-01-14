This Juve cannot lose Paulo Dybala

As if the defeat in the Super Cup were not enough, which arrived in a tragicomic way in the 120th minute, and the injury to the crusader that occurred to Chiesa, who was forced to miss the entire season, the week of Juve was enriched in the night of a new cat to peel: the turnaround of Paulo Dybala on renewal of the contract.

A couple of months ago it seemed like a done deal: the Argentine, also erected by his companions a technical leader of the new course Juventus, seemed intent on signing an extension that would see him in the black and white jersey until 2026. La Joya she also seemed willing to scale back the initial claims: the new agreement would have provided for an increase, it is true, but at figures very close to those currently perceived.

But then in the last few weeks, the declarations of Arrivabene first and the consequent change of strategy on the part of the Juventus club, they changed the cards and made the Argentine number 10 turn up their noses.

Can this Juve do without Dybala?

We answer: no. And in support of this thesis we immediately place an argument of fundamental importance: Dybala, if the rumors of the last few hours were confirmed, would leave Juve to zero parameter. The Argentine’s contract, which expires in June 2022, would not allow the Turin company to collect a single euro.

In this way the bianconeri would lose, in a single shot, as well as a great player also a heritage important from a financial point of view: the loss of Dybala would not be, as it was for Pogba, mitigated by a collection such as to allow a refoundation with the purchase of new pieces – perhaps – more functional to the game of the coach and to the idea that the company has of this new Juve.

Last but not least, the technical-tactical issues. For some time it has been said that Juve is deficient in the construction of the game due to a lacking midfield from a technical point of view; moreover, for some months, more precisely after Ronaldo’s farewell, evident criticalities have emerged even in the offensive phase: Allegri’s team is struggling tremendously to score.

In light of these considerations, how can The Lady deprive herself of Dybala’s talent? The only one, in the current squad, capable of acting as a connection between midfield and attack, thus allowing a more harmonious development of the offensive maneuver, and the only one – among the forwards currently in the squad – to have exceeded the 20 goals of the season (Morata, twice, stopped right at an altitude of 20).

Those listed above seem to us to be valid reasons to say that this Juve cannot ignore recovery of the best Dybala. Now, of course, it will be his turn too: La Joya, once more, he will have to behave like a great professional until the end, trying to revive a season with his teammates that could otherwise take on the characteristics of a horror film. Then the ball will pass to the club, hoping that Agnelli and associates are good at putting it on goal. Behind the goalkeeper. Just like Paulo did, 109 times, with the black and white shirt on.

Pierfrancesco Vecchiotti