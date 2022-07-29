This key gauge of inflation hit a new 40-year high in June

It is defined if the United States is in an economic recession 1:06

(CNN Business) –– Another key measure of inflation soared to a new 40-year high in the United States during June, a month marked by record gasoline prices.

The Price Index of Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE, for its acronym in English), which measures the variation in the costs of goods and services that consumers acquire, rose 6.8% in June compared to the same period of the previous year , according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Friday.

That tops the previous record of 6.6% set in March of this year and also marked a four-decade high. June’s figure is just shy of the 6.9% year-on-year rate seen in January 1982, when inflation slowed from one of its highest levels in US history.

Before June, the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index was stable at 6.3% in both May and April. In June, however, gasoline prices hit record highs, propelling another key measure of inflation, the consumer price index, to a nearly 41-year high. Energy prices have since fallen.

Excluding volatility in food and energy prices, core PCE — the rate of inflation that the Federal Reserve watches closely — rose 4.8% from a year earlier. Which is slightly above May, but down from a high of 5.3% in February.

Rising energy costs helped push the consumer price index, another key gauge of inflation, to a nearly 41-year high in June, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released earlier this year. month.

revenue hit

Data on Friday showed that Americans’ income grew 0.6% month-on-month, while disposable income rose 0.7% and spending rose 1.1%. However, when inflation is factored in, consumer spending rose just 0.1% and disposable income fell 0.3% month-on-month.

Consumer spending is slowing, mainly due to inflation, said Scott Brave, leading economist for consumer spending at Morning Consult.

“Inflation-adjusted personal disposable income fell again in June. And it really has been on a steady downward trend for over a year now,” Brave told CNN Business in an interview. “And that just puts pressure, puts a burden on the consumer to react, and I think we’re getting to that point now where growth is certainly slowing down,” he added.

Low-income households were hit first and hardest, he said.

“More recently, we’re starting to see that happening in middle-income households as well,” he said. “They’re also starting to cut spending more and have to adjust their spending allocations,” she explained.