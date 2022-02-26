This Korean eye contour with microemulsion technology and a super concentrate of active ingredients will make sagging and wrinkles disappear once and for all.

If you haven’t tried the

korean cosmetics, You do not know what you’re missing. Perhaps you can start with a perfecting retinal essence, a firming serum with marine collagen or their iconic cica creams. Once you see how radiant and rejuvenating it is on your skin, you will be addicted to k-beauty, because such an alluring crystal complexion can only be achieved with these amazing formulations.

The key is in the

combination of advanced technology, a lot of hydration and plant ingredients of great medicinal tradition, powerful but respectful with the skin. Just by seeing how Asians maintain themselves, we can verify the effectiveness of their treatments and affirm that they know the true secret of youth. And, now you can enjoy it in the most problematic area of ​​the face,

around the eyes, with this amazing rejuvenating elixir.

LOOKFANTASTIC



Its about

AHC Hydrating Essential Real Eye Cream for Face. An eye contour with a very complete list of ingredients and unmatched in anti-aging effectiveness. They work synergistically, in conjunction with the

ultra-fine micro-emulsion technology, which allows optimized delivery of active ingredients to the skin. In addition, it is a multipurpose formula that can be used both around the eyes and on the entire face.

This cream has it all. And everything is everything. It does not lack an ingredient for the effective fight against expression lines, flaccidity, dryness and dullness.

full of

firming peptidesas well as

lupine and sesame proteinsto which are added the

retinolthe

Hydrolyzed collagenthe

adenosine and the

vitamin C as collagen enhancers and correctors of all the signs of aging. Meanwhile, the

hyaluronic acid, ceramides, squalene and panthenol hydrate quicklyexhaustive and deep to redensify, condition and smooth the complexion.

It also has plenty of antioxidant, moisturizing and skin-regenerating plant extracts such as yam, borage, fig, centella asiatica and argan. The

plankton, algae, vitamin E and niacinamide They act as the most powerful antioxidant combination to blur blemishes, unify skin tone, illuminate and protect against free radical damage.

Finally,

folic acid and gluconolactone help remove dead cells and cell renewal so that the skin works and looks as if it were much younger.

KOSSMETICS



Similar Korean formulations with which you can compare results or prices are the

Peptide Real Eye Balm by Dr. Hedison. A

balm with 7 peptides that reconstruct the contour for greater firmness and remarkable elasticity, along with adenosine. While hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen promote deep hydration, luminosity and add volume. The mushroom helps to fill in wrinkles and yucca, niacinamide and liquorice depigment dark circles.

MY COSMETICS



And the

All Natural Blooming Lifting Eye Cream. His formula has a great load of

peptides, hyaluronic acid, adenosine, a moisturizing complex with shea butter and plant extracts such as fig, aloe vera and algae, as well as active antioxidants such as niacinamide, pomegranate, rose, raspberry or liquorice. In addition, the cornflower flower stands out, anti-inflammatory and nourishing, ideal for mature skin that suffers from dryness, dark circles, congestion and expression lines.