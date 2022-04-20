This Lenovo laptop has everything and costs less than 480 euros

At the graphics level, the integrated Intel Iris Xe will cover basic needs and the occasional game ( Fortnite it will run between 35 and 50 fps depending on graphic settings), so you will also be able to slightly cover that weak demand for gamers that appears from time to time.

This Lenovo model is one of those computers that offer a very complete list of specifications that, without being the most powerful on the market for obvious reasons, has a series of specifications that will surprise more than one. And it is that on the one hand we have latest generation Intel processors, being in this case a Core i5-1135G7 the one that hides inside. But the best comes with the companions, since 8GB RAM (4 GB are soldered and another 4 GB in a replaceable module) and 512 GB of SSD storage complete the set.

A laptop for everything

Its 15.6-inch screen offers full HD resolutionwhich is excellent for watching series and movies and for maintaining a reasonable battery life, and this size also allows you to include a numeric keyboard with which you can comfortably work on spreadsheets or simply use the calculator quickly.

Equipment with guarantees

If you are concerned about the guarantee that the equipment could offer, Lenovo ensures that the performance and operation of its devices is so reliable that they will fix the equipment and refund the full purchase price in the event of finding a technical fault in the first year. of life. A promotion that undoubtedly offers enough peace of mind for the buyer.

The best historical price

With a 13% discountthis IdeaPad 3 manages to reach the best price in its history with a tag of €479, so we are facing the best price the team has ever had. Are you still thinking about your purchase?

