This Lenovo laptop, perfect for gaming, on sale for € 150 less

In addition, so that you do not have a problem with any current title, it should be noted that this laptop has a dedicated graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with its own memory of 4 GB type GDDR6. This, added to the use of technologies such as Boost Clock, allows the accuracy of the triangles that are displayed on the screen to be excellent. Therefore, everything will work perfectly, even if you decide to connect the computer to a monitor or television, using your HDMI connection .

The graphic section is perfectly solved in the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6, which is the equipment we are talking about. On the one hand, the screen it integrates is 15.6 inches with Full HD resolution. In other words, it is perfectly suited to enjoy any game because, in addition, the frequency it uses can reach 120Hz so the fluidity when displaying images is really high (eye, and the brightness reaches the figure of 250 nits, not bad).

Powerful hardware… for maximum enjoyment

The combination chosen by Lenovo in this team makes it very clear that there is no software that can resist it, be it playful or not. Thus, the processor is a AMD Ryzen 7 5800H that among some of its virtues is integrating eight cores and working at a frequency of up to 4.4 GHz -and, all this, without having temperature problems, since its cooling system is fantastic-. Besides, everything that has to do with memory is very well resolved, because for example the RAM reaches 16GBa quite remarkable figure, but that you can increase in the event that you fall short at some point.

It should be noted that storage will not give you problems. On the one hand, the built-in disk is type SSD, which ensures high data transfer speeds… which allows you to always get the most out of both the processor and the graphics card. Additionally, it is important to mention that the capacity of this component is no less than 1 TB, so you will not run out of space no matter how many games you install. Not bad for a computer that, right now, has a discount of 150 euros on Amazon.

Nothing is missing from this Lenovo

Well, the truth is that everything is very well resolved, since, for example, the sound quality that you will find in the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6 is high, due, among other things, to the fact that it is capable of perfectly locating the specific place in the that sounds an effect taking advantage of its 7.1 technology (integrates Nahomy Audio for video games). Besides, it is important to mention that it has excellent Internet connectivity with WiFi 6 and Ethernet portso everything that has to do with the cloud or the use of online will behave excellently with this laptop.

The articles listed contain an affiliate link that reports to ADSLZone a small commission for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.