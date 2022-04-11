This LG speaker has more power than a sound bar

This LG speaker is defined as the ultimate gaming sound . It features an amazing digital to analog converter, the ES9038, which makes the performance be much higher than ever. In addition, it is specifically designed for professional audio equipment. Hence it fulfills all requirements that the high resolution industry demands, such as multiple connectivity options or incredible power.

In effect, this gaming speaker is everything you need in your life to listen to music with the best quality in the world. It is specifically designed so that you can enjoy the best gaming experience , as accurate and realistic as possible. And it’s 60% off!

But let’s go point by point unraveling everything that this speaker hides. First of all, you should know that he has a Audio named from high resolution, since it has higher sample rates. As a user, what you will notice is that the reproduction of music and sounds when playing is much more complete.

In addition, it incorporates a technology that LG has patented and that is called 3D Gaming Sound. Through this, the speaker can adapt the audio to the game based on the genres. For this, it has been necessary to create a specific algorithm capable of exactly detecting the game and, in this way, adapt. To this we must add that the sound will reach you from everywhereas if you were playing with headphones.

All this will make the feeling of realism and immersion be maximum. You will hear even the smallest details of the game, thus being able to anticipate the arrival of your enemies.

The most technical specifications of this speaker

As for the internal workings of this speaker, you should know that it has a power rated 15 W. It is very compact and easy to carry. In addition, it is wireless, so you can take it with you anywhere. The battery It will guarantee you an autonomy of approximately 5 hours. You will need a little more than 3 hours to recharge it and have it available again.

It has a USB connection and bluetooth, so you don’t have problems when it comes to tuning it with any device. However, its use at home and not on the street is recommended, since it is designed to get the most out of your video games. What added data You should know that you can connect it with both Siri and Google Assistant, in case you want to use it through voice commands.

Although the most striking thing is the impressive reduction that it has right now in PcComponentes. Although his usual price was €451.23, right now you will find it for €179.