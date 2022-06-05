this little accessory that has gone viral on TikTok is her new weapon for a radiant, wrinkle-free complexion

Not a few more days until Hailey Bieber releases her skincare brand. World famous for her pretty face, the wife of Justin Bieber always displays, even without makeup, a radiant complexion, without any imperfection. Here she is, therefore, legitimate to give skincare advice and to get started in the world of cosmetics.

While waiting to discover the first products of her brand, which will be called Rhode Skincare (Rhode being her middle name), the model shares on social networks and in particular on her YouTube channel, her little tips for having a luminous complexion without imperfections. In a video in which she appears alongside Hyram, a famous beauty youtubeur, Hailey Bieber explained that she used the famous silicone molds containing a large ice cube. An accessory that is used to decongest puffiness and boost blood circulation all over the face.

The icy roll-on has also gone viral on TikTok because it is easy to use and gives a real boost to instantly illuminate the face on a daily basis. Simply fill the tank with water and then place it in the freezer until an ice cube forms. Then, it is used as a massage tool by making circular movements on the cheeks, the forehead and emphasizing the bags under the eyes. The effect of the cold on the skin makes it possible to decongest, firm, smooth and reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The action of the cold also stimulates the production of collagen, enough to afford a small cryotherapy session at home and to improve the texture of the skin.

We fell in love with the little “skin-icing” kit offered by the French brand Akane which includes a sorbet stick to be filled with a funnel and a radiance lotion for a luminous complexion.

Ice Therapy Kit – AKANE – 28€

In the same spirit, we love the famous “icy spoons” from Roll On Jade, the brand known for its quality Gua Sha. These accessories use the cryotherapy process to open pores, improve blood circulation and decongest bags under the eyes. The duo of “Cryo Spoons” applies to the entire face and even to the smaller areas (eye contour, sides of the nose, etc.)

Duo Cryo Spoons – ROLL ON JADE – 78,90€

Finally and to go even further, you can bet on cryotherapy sessions in the institute. If we often think of cryotherapy to eliminate fat from the belly or thighs, you should know that there are protocols for the face, for example to eradicate the double chin or “anti-aging” to reduce wrinkles.

Cryotherapy session – L’INSTANT CRYO – from 140€

Elizabeth Sall