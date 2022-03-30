This little blue ball is used to clean my AirPods and two other ways to make them like new

Cleaning AirPods is an important task to keep them hygienic and operational. Apple has a series of general recommendations, such as not putting them under water, using a soft damp cloth and not putting liquids on their grills. AirPods users have other tricks to keep them clean, although they are not strictly official ways.

Various ways to clean your AirPods

From time to time, I usually remember to clean my AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro. It is a good idea to look at a reference so that we do not miss it, such as eThe change of season or the arrival of an uneven or odd month. Its frequency really depends on the use we give it: the more intense, the more dirty they will tend to be and they will need a little hand more frequently.

Time to clean the AirPods, the bluetack is going great. What do you use? pic.twitter.com/Uql7cLBofY – Eduardo Archanco (@eaala) March 26, 2022

A few days ago I shared my preferred way to clean them. It consists of using a ball of putty to decorate. The original brand is called Blu Tack and it costs 4.71 euros on Amazon, where we will also find options like Pritt’s for 4.65 euros per pack. It is often used to hang posters, plates and other similar objects on the wall without resorting to a thumbtack. In my case, I do the following:





I take a piece of putty and roll it into a ball.

I’m sticking it hard in the different nooks and crannies of the AirPods.

The case also tends to accumulate dirt on the corners and hinge.

Be careful not to press too hard on the AirPod grille area.

The latter is important, because as several followers pointed out to me, if you over-tighten you run the risk that the dough goes through the grid and stays there. The most advisable thing is that you use a new dough and that it has not been heated by the summer heat, because it becomes more sandy and “liquid”. This way you will avoid unnecessary risks when cleaning your AirPods.

Bostik 30803836 Blu-Tack Original Reusable Sticker, White, 1-Pack

One of the ways that has caught my attention the most is the use of a compressed air spray (7.84 euros on Amazon). It serves to blow air into all the nooks and crannies, with enough force to remove dirt. It is also used to clean other electronic products.such as keyboards or mobile phones, but it is advisable to be careful so that keys or parts that may be loose or broken are not skipped.

Lastly, there is the cleaning pen, a method to clean AirPods that you did not know completely. It costs 8.49 euros and is designed to clean AirPods and other headphones, as well as anything small and with many nooks and crannies. Many users have recommended it to me and the truth is that it looks good. With the addition that surely it is not necessary to force as it happens with the putty.