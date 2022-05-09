The Amazon Fire TV Stick will change your television forever, the maximum intelligence comes to your living room.

I come to talk to you about one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon. The fire tv sticka smart device for the TV, drops in price and can be yours for less than 25 euros. That’s a ridiculous price for a device that’s well worth it, a device that will breathe new life into your old-fashioned TV.

I use it every day and I couldn’t be happier, thanks to this little I have been able to download the best series and movie applications on my TV, also enjoy platforms like Twitch comfortably. It has no drawbacks and its price is minimal, It’s a purchase you can’t go wrong with..

The maximum intelligence for your TV

Amazon’s little device is a lot like a pen-drive, you just have to plug it into one of the HDMI ports on your TV for it to start working. Give it a few seconds to boot up and grant it access to your WiFi network, in just a few moments your old-fashioned television will change completely.

Now you have a menu that you can fill with your favorite applications. Take control with its small remote and download Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Spotify, YouTube, Twitch or any other app you can think of. The best multimedia content is just a few buttons away.

Everything moves well, it is not like the systems of some cheap smart TVs, heavy, slow and with many obstacles. Amazon’s operating system is fast and fluidNothing wants to waste time when looking for their favorite series. Besides, you will have the help of Alexa, always available with a dedicated button on the controller. Ask him to find a movie or ask what the weather will be like this weekend.

In this case I speak of the model with full HD resolution, but if you have a 4K television there is a higher version with which you can squeeze the maximum resolution. The Fire TV Stick 4K it is also a great purchase for somewhat more demanding users.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is one of those truly useful purchasesone of those devices that you never have to wonder about, was it worth buying it? You will use it every day and believe me, when you get used to it you won’t be able to live without it. You have the opportunity to take it away at a very tempting price, I wouldn’t think too much about it.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!