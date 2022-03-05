this little device will change your TV forever

This little device is good, nice and cheap, it will completely change your television so that you can enjoy the best experience.

You can take one of the best Amazon devices with a discount and for only 24.99 euros. The Fire TV Stick is a small device very similar to a pen-drive and will completely change your television. You can download the best series and movie applicationsalso enjoy a fast and smooth operating system.

Does your television have a smart TV that is anything but smart? Do you want to download Netflix, HBO, Disney+, YouTube and many others to enjoy them properly? The Fire TV Stick is the solution, I use it every day and I couldn’t be happier with it..

A new life for your TV

To start using it, you just have to connect it to one of the HDMI ports on your TV. Turn it on, give it access to your WiFi network, and you’re good to go. It comes with a small remote with custom buttons for Alexa, you will have access to a huge number of series, movies and music applications.

Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and many others They will be easily downloadable, and totally free. In addition, you will enjoy all the content full HD resolution. You will also have the best music at your fingertips with Amazon Music, Spotify and many more.

As we said, Alexa will also be there to help you. You can enjoy Amazon’s virtual assistant, ask him to look for a series, ask about horror movies or check when your favorite tennis player will play.

I feel very comfortable recommended this Fire TV Stick, I can say without fear that it is one of the best purchases I have made.. I just have to ask Alexa to turn on the TV and put on YouTube or Netflix, it’s very comfortable. In addition, everything moves quickly, it is a notable change from the old smart TV of my television. For this price you can’t fault it…

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

