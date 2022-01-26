This little used drug would lower bad cholesterol even in those who have no benefit with statins

There are many people who struggle daily with high cholesterol and sometimes they cannot solve the problem. It is often difficult to lower bad cholesterol levels, especially when it is inherited.

To combat bad cholesterol, the first general advice is to be careful with your habits. Eating a healthy diet and having an active life can certainly help with cholesterol. When natural remedies are not enough, it is possible to rely on a drug treatment (under the supervision of the doctor). The most used drugs against bad cholesterol are statins, but they do not always give the expected benefits. But recent research has uncovered a viable alternative. According to experts, this little-used drug would lower bad cholesterol even in those who have no benefit from statins. The discovery could be a big step in the fight against bad cholesterol, especially in cases where no other solution seems to work. Let’s see the researchers’ conclusions in detail.

The fight against cholesterol is not easy, but it is extremely important. In fact, high levels of bad cholesterol can have serious side effects on our health. Just think of atherosclerosis, stroke and heart attack. When a healthy lifestyle isn’t enough, doctors can prescribe medications to keep cholesterol levels at bay. Among the most used are statins.

But a team of researchers has discovered another drug, which would lower bad cholesterol even when statins can’t. We are talking about eprothyroma, a thyroid hormone that would be able to lower LDL cholesterol. The study, conducted by a team of Swedish and American researchers, highlights above all the advantages of eprothyroma in cases of immunity to statins.

Lowering LDL cholesterol without statins would seem possible

The researchers looked at a sample of 168 patients with elevated LDL cholesterol levels. They gave patients doses of eprothyroma for 12 weeks. At the end of the study, the researchers found that the patients’ bad cholesterol level was lower. The result is even more important since eprothyroma lowered bad cholesterol even in those who had not benefited from the exclusive use of statins. Furthermore, the researchers say, using this drug would not have given any contraindications to the heart or other internal organs.

