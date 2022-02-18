This Logitech gaming keyboard is very cheap for a limited time

Buy the Logitech G213 Prodigy at the best price and get a highly resistant and customizable keyboard.

It never hurts to have a good keyboard to play your favorite games, especially if you play competitive titles. That said, for a limited time you can have the Logitech G213 Prodigy at a price of infarction. Right now It is on Amazon for only 47.89 euros. If we take into account that its recommended price is 81.99 euros, we are talking about 34.71 euros less (42% discount).

For just over 45 euros you get a keyboard splash resistantwith adjustable feet and integrated wrist rest. The latter never hurts to avoid fatigue. Although it is not a mechanical keyboard, its Logitech G Mech-Dome keys they’ve been fine-tuned to deliver performance similar to what you’d get from a mechanical keyboard.

A good highly customizable gaming keyboard

This Logitech gaming keyboard stands out for having a lightning fast responsededicated multimedia keys and RGB lighting (5 zones) with Logitech G LIGHTSYNC technology. Regarding the latter, it means that enlightenment is based on actions. This feature is implemented in more than 300 games, according to Logitech.

Although the Logitech G213 Prodigy works on Windows, macOS and GNU/Linux, to take full advantage of everything it offers you have to use it under the Microsoft operating system. This has an explanation. It turns out that you have to install the Logitech G HUB Software, and is only available for Windows. With this software you can configure the lighting and assign various functions to certain keys.

As you can see, the Logitech keyboard is quite complete, and now that it is 42% off, you have the opportunity to get it at a very tempting price. By the way, it’s not wireless. It connects via USB and has a 1.8 meter long cable. Finally, say that weighs 1kg and measures 218mm (height) x 452mm (width) x 33mm (depth).

