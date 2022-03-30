This Logitech retro wireless keyboard drops its price to 85 euros in PcComponentes

This is not just any keyboard. It is a mechanical keyboard but it is not gaming. It does not have a numeric keyboard but it does have emojis. The Logitech Pop Keys is a keyboard for those looking for something different, compact and casual, to write in their day to day. And the best of all is that now you can get it for 85 euros at PcComponentes with free shipping.





Logitech Pop Keys Wireless Mechanical Keyboard with Customizable Emoji Keys, Compact Design, Bluetooth or USB Connectivity, Multiple Device and OS Compatibility, Color Daydream

Buy the Logitech Pop Keys at the best price

The PVP of the Logitech Pop Keys is 105 euros, although you can find it reduced in some stores. Looking for the lowest price? You have it at PcComponentes, where you can get it for 85 euros in Daydream color (white, yellow and purple), the same price as in Heartbreaker color (white, pink and red) and for 87 euros in yellow, gray and black.

The Logitech Pop Keys is a compact keyboard with customizable (interchangeable) emoji shortcut keys. Don’t let its colorful aesthetic fool you, Logitech is a reference brand in accessories for its quality and this model has brown switches, an autonomy of up to 36 months, it is multi-device and connects immediately via Bluetooth.

More offers

If you become Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. Also, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

At Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computing and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may change after publication.