This long skirt trend will be our back-to-school obsession
It’s almost back to school and this long skirt trend will allow us to extend the summer a little! What if we kept a handful of sunny rooms, suitable for the office? This season, we are tracing the silhouette of Kendall Jenner, seen on August 20 in the streets of Los Angeles. She wore a tank topthe ultimate trend of the season, which she associated with a long minimalist skirt and a pair ofadidas Sambastar sneakers and off-duty top essentials.
What skirt for the start of the 2022 school year?
Whether you opt for a linen, wool, knit or downright split model, the long skirt trend of the moment is orchestrated around a single word: minimalism. We choose it monochrome with clean lines and declined in a neutral chromatic palette. Style lesson and selection of our 5 star long skirts to boost your fashion quotient back at the office.
Editor’s selection
More fashion on Vogue.fr
After Ryan Gosling and Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt in turn challenges the style of Barbie
In Rick Owens, Kendall Jenner has found a fashionable alternative to the little black dress
Only two pieces are enough to model the Californian style of Hailey Bieber
More Vogue on Youtube: