This long skirt trend will be our back-to-school obsession

It’s almost back to school and this long skirt trend will allow us to extend the summer a little! What if we kept a handful of sunny rooms, suitable for the office? This season, we are tracing the silhouette of Kendall Jenner, seen on August 20 in the streets of Los Angeles. She wore a tank topthe ultimate trend of the season, which she associated with a long minimalist skirt and a pair ofadidas Sambastar sneakers and off-duty top essentials.

What skirt for the start of the 2022 school year?

Whether you opt for a linen, wool, knit or downright split model, the long skirt trend of the moment is orchestrated around a single word: minimalism. We choose it monochrome with clean lines and declined in a neutral chromatic palette. Style lesson and selection of our 5 star long skirts to boost your fashion quotient back at the office.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin

Editor’s selection

Miu Miu – felted wool split long skirt 790 € Miu Miu via MatchesFashion

Jacquemus – long high waisted skirt 367 € 257 € Jacquemus via Farfetch

Raey – maxi skirt in textured twill 345 € Raey via MatchesFashion

Self-Portrait – long knit skirt 315 € Self-Portrait via Farfetch

More fashion on Vogue.fr

After Ryan Gosling and Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt in turn challenges the style of Barbie

In Rick Owens, Kendall Jenner has found a fashionable alternative to the little black dress

Only two pieces are enough to model the Californian style of Hailey Bieber

More Vogue on Youtube: