This low-cost liquid blush has over 900 million views on TikTok

Since its launch in September 2020, the make-up brand of Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty, never ceased to amaze. With a real inclusive concept advocating self-confidence, Rare Beauty knew how to prove its beauty expertise and quickly found its audience. The brand now offers products that have become essential for many beauty addictslike liquid blush Soft Pinch. Available in no less than 11 shades, this blush created a real buzz on TikTok, accumulating several hundred million views.

Why did this Rare Beauty blush go viral?

For 1) its stunning pigmentation, and 2) its ease of application. Just apply a single dose of this liquid blush, in small touches, to immediately look healthy. By blending it in with your finger, you get a discreet and soft look with a sun-kissed effect, really natural. Its liquid texture blends perfectly into the skin, for an enhanced complexion without a “cakey effect”. Most ? Two finishes are available, matte or pearly, to adapt the make-up to your liking.

Rare Beauty – Soft Pinch 22 € Rare Beauty via Sephora.fr

