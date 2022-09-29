This magic concealer, which covers dark circles and hyper-pigmentation, is driving Tik Tok crazy

Formulated as a rich cream, this product acts as a lightweight veil ideal for concealing, correcting, brightening and redefining contours. Due to its texture, the Sweetener Concealer is particularly suitable for dry to normal skin that needs extra hydration in their makeup routine. Plus, like other hybrid skincare and makeup products, this product contains skin-nourishing ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, raspberry stem cells, and ashwagandha, for no not only hydrate it but also protect it from environmental stressors.

According to the professional makeup artist, “a good concealer in a pot should offer a double effect, optimal coverage that works as a foundation and a concealer.” She recommends applying the product under the eyes, around the nose, and on any spots or blemishes. Then blend with your fingers, a sponge or a brush.

How to apply it well?

For daily use, I apply a moisturizing mist and a foundation primer. Then I put some concealer on my skin and immediately dab it with a beauty blender or a foundation brush. Despite its rich texture, I find it blends perfectly, so I often wear it alone instead of foundation for a skin-like finish, like Mali Thomas indicated it. As it tends towards full coverage, it instantly hides my dark spots and under eye bags without the need to layer it.

Remember, though, that this product can easily crease on some skin types, so using a good setting powder is essential for long-lasting hold. I advise you to start with a small amount and then increase the amount until you get the coverage you want. Not too much need ! Otherwise, this product layers well with other products (like cream blushes or bronzer from Chanel) without giving the impression of being too heavy. It is an ideal concealer for the cooler months ahead.

