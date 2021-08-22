This man hasn’t had coffee for three months. The shocking consequences on his body

This man hasn’t had any coffee for three months. The shocking consequences on his body (On Sunday 22 August 2021)

“I measured my life in teaspoons of coffee», Revealed during a lecture at Harvard University the Nobel Prize for Literature Thomas Stearns Eliot. «The discovery of the coffee it was as important as the invention of the telescope or the microscope; has unexpectedly intensified and modified the abilities and liveliness of the human brain ”, in the words of the German writer Heinrich Eduard Jacob. Obtained by grinding the seeds of some species of small tropical trees, that dark brown mixture has brought about great changes in humanity and upset the natural rhythms of wake and sleep linked to daylight. And made … Read on liberoquotidiano

Advertising





antomel22 : RT @borghi_claudio: But what could ever be changed in this man’s … … cultural heritage? – DavideCrusader : RT @borghi_claudio: But what could ever be changed in this man’s … … cultural heritage? – kevintheppigeon : RT @_wallsxlouis: you too must admire the beauty of this man i vote Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) for #ArtistoftheSummer 58,1… – Alfredoantie : RT @Inferences: @ItalianiZ I don’t know how much I can have in common with this man or with others like him, the Divinity willing. I consider the … – VotoperLou 28 : RT @_wallsxlouis: you too must admire the beauty of this man i vote Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) for #ArtistoftheSummer 58,1… –

Loading... Advertisements







This man







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: This man





