News

This man hasn’t had coffee for three months. The shocking consequences on his body

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

This man hasn’t had any coffee for three months. The shocking consequences on his body (On Sunday 22 August 2021)
“I measured my life in teaspoons of coffee», Revealed during a lecture at Harvard University the Nobel Prize for Literature Thomas Stearns Eliot. «The discovery of the coffee it was as important as the invention of the telescope or the microscope; has unexpectedly intensified and modified the abilities and liveliness of the human brain ”, in the words of the German writer Heinrich Eduard Jacob. Obtained by grinding the seeds of some species of small tropical trees, that dark brown mixture has brought about great changes in humanity and upset the natural rhythms of wake and sleep linked to daylight. And made …Read on liberoquotidiano

Advertising


twitterantomel22 : RT @borghi_claudio: But what could ever be changed in this man’s … … cultural heritage? – DavideCrusader : RT @borghi_claudio: But what could ever be changed in this man’s … … cultural heritage? – kevintheppigeon : RT @_wallsxlouis: you too must admire the beauty of this man i vote Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) for #ArtistoftheSummer 58,1… – Alfredoantie : RT @Inferences: @ItalianiZ I don’t know how much I can have in common with this man or with others like him, the Divinity willing. I consider the … – VotoperLou 28 : RT @_wallsxlouis: you too must admire the beauty of this man i vote Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) for #ArtistoftheSummer 58,1… –

Loading...
Advertisements







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: This man




Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

851
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
679
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
641
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
505
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
501
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
495
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
483
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
443
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
420
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
413
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top