This man lost his entire Bitcoin account – here’s why

The Welsh citizen is looking for all the permissions given by the city authorities to start a search for his precious hard drive

If you do not belong to the category of those who accumulate objects in a compulsive way, and you think that sooner or later you will have to get rid of some old technological heirloom, it is useful, for example, that there is the curious story of a citizen of Newport in South Wales as its protagonist, James Howells, whose superficiality in this area defined his economic misfortune.

To understand this story we will have to go back to 2013. This is the year in which the young man accompanies his then-girlfriend Hafina. While the boys were busy clearing Howells’ office of objects considered useless by now, they committed a serious inattention. In fact, the girl has mistakenly confused two hard drives, and threw what contained the access keys to a digital wallet in the trash whose content at the time was not small. We speak of an era that is still not very prosperous for the world of virtual coins but that it had already laid solid foundations, thanks to the first pioneers who believed in this economic and financial sector.

At the material time, the Welshman’s small investment amounted to a thousand dollars. However today, thanks to the current exchange rate which is around 50 thousand, the value of the digital wallet today exceeds 370 million dollars.

In search of the hardware disk, like a modern Indiana Jones, but instead of quicksand, the scenario is set in a landfill

And it is here who opens the second chapter of the saw that led Howells to address the city authorities. His battle to obtain the permits and carry out excavations in the local waste storage center is still ongoing and does not look like the rosiest epilogues.

To counter his desire to recover the lost hard disk, which according to the man is buried in a certain area of ​​the disposal center, would be the authorities themselves, who contest the lack of common sense and economic sustainability to this suicide mission. On the other hand, digging in a landfill that has accumulated material for years is something absurd in itself. But thinking of finding the device again, and being able to use it in some way is at least crazy. However, the unfortunate protagonist of this story did not lose heart, and claimed that his project has a solid foundation to be successfully completed. In fact, he relied on sponsors capable of supporting him economically in exchange for a part of the proceeds, net of research costs..

And for data recovery, from a device that will certainly have suffered major damage? Do not worry because the skills of a company that has been able, on behalf of the NASA, to receive 99% of a record about which was destroyed during a mission, and found after years on the bottom of a lake now dried up.