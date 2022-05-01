This man manages to recover his lost luggage thanks to Apple AirTags

Share

The Apple AirTag accomplishes its goal by allowing this man to successfully retrieve his lost luggage in London.

A newly married couple succeeds retrieve your luggagethanks to the use of AirTag apple stored inside the travel bag.

the controversial case spread on Twitterfor the message that this man sent publicly in which he mentions to @AerLingusand indicates that “he did know where his lost luggage was”, since the airline did not find his whereabouts.

How did this man proceed to get your luggage back and his wife’s? it just was thanks to the use of the AirTag, the Find My application, a video made in Power Point and for posting it on a social network. Then we will tell you the details of the case.

How they recovered 2 lost suitcases

On April 17, a newlywed couple I was returning from a trip from Johannesburg in South Africa where they got married, to go heading to the UKwhere they currently reside.

The trip began in Johannesburg (South Africa) to Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates). The reserve initially it was on a direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Dublin (United Kingdom). From Dublin they had to take another internal flight to London.

However, due to the pandemic issue, later the flight path was modified. The change now included 2 stops, shared with Aer Lingus, a first layover in abu dhabi and the another in frankfurt (Germany).

The couple arrived in Dublin, but their luggage was not sent. these travelers checked in 3 pieces of luggage in total. Favorably, each suitcase had the apple air tag device that this man had acquired and strategically kept inside checked baggage.

It was then that the traveler elliot sharod, used the application Find My for him tracking your bags on a map and discovers that his luggage had arrived in Frankfurt but they had not been loaded on the flight from Germany to Dublin.

The airline In response, he indicated that there would be no problems, they would look for them and that the suitcases would arrive at the address of residence of this couple in the outskirts of London.

Indeed, the next day they carried their luggage but with one detail, they were 2 suitcases and one suitcase was missingwhich belonged to the wife.

The leading baggage repatriation company in the United Kingdom and the Travel Airline did not give him a timely response. So this man on April 22 decided to send a twitter where he mentions the airline to get your attention and publish the video with Power Point in which detailed the tracking carried out with the AirTag.

How the AirTag works and how they found the other suitcase

The device AirTag issues tracking alerts via Bluetooth, and real time tracking.

With the function of “Lost Mode” the AirTag emits signals that are synced with any nearby Apple device and transmitted to the owner of the AirTag, through its NFC contact technology.

This means that a person walking by the suitcase with an Apple device will inadvertently help issue an alert on your location to the owner registered by the AirTag.

AirTag devices are very small, weighing only 11 grams, and this man strategically kept it in a sock inside his wife’s suitcase.

To track an AirTag when you are away you have to follow a series of steps activating Lost Modeas told in this article “What to do when you lose an AirTag”.

Since April 21, the tracking indicated that the lost luggage had not moved from the town of Pimlicoin central London, but the airline was unable to locate it on its own.

The AirTag has the option to be configured so that if someone finds it they can contact the ownerand that was not the case.

Elliot Sharod assumed that the suitcase was stolenand finally with the help of the police from London on April 22 managed to find her.

That luggage contained handwritten gift cards from your weddingsouvenirs of your guests, as well as clothing and personal items, therefore the insistence on finding it.

This case is not the only one, and it shows us that count on an Apple tracking device like the AirTagforever Is very useful.

AirTags are cheap and help you find certain personal belongings, such as wallets, backpacks, keys, suitcases and others, which is the purpose for which they were designed.

You have to consider that like any smart device requires updates. Visit the next link if you want to know how to update AirTags to the latest firmware version.

