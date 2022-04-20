Entertainment

This Margot Robbie Said About Kissing Leonardo DiCaprio

Between the second half of the 90s and the first half of the 00s, the dream of almost any young person or adolescent was to kiss the angelic face of Leonardo Dicaprio. That dream would be fulfilled many years later for Margot Robbie when she played “The Duchess”, Naomi Lapaglia, the love interest of Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio).

This coveted role in Martin Scorsese’s film was not the product of a simple offer or due solely to its beauty; it was her own margot robbie the one that was in charge of generating an unforgettable impression, both in Scorsese and in Leonardo DiCaprio. After seeing his performance, director and actor were convinced that there was no one better to represent such a role. “He got the part of him during our first meeting by throwing and giving Leonardo Dicaprio a slap in the face, an improvisation that surprised us all,” Scorsese himself testified in dialogue with TIME magazine back in 2017.

