This Margot Robbie Said About Kissing Leonardo DiCaprio

Between the second half of the 90s and the first half of the 00s, the dream of almost any young person or adolescent was to kiss the angelic face of Leonardo Dicaprio. That dream would be fulfilled many years later for Margot Robbie when she played “The Duchess”, Naomi Lapaglia, the love interest of Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio).

This coveted role in Martin Scorsese’s film was not the product of a simple offer or due solely to its beauty; it was her own margot robbie the one that was in charge of generating an unforgettable impression, both in Scorsese and in Leonardo DiCaprio. After seeing his performance, director and actor were convinced that there was no one better to represent such a role. “He got the part of him during our first meeting by throwing and giving Leonardo Dicaprio a slap in the face, an improvisation that surprised us all,” Scorsese himself testified in dialogue with TIME magazine back in 2017.

later it would be margot robbie the one that would be in charge of clarifying how the episode of the slap was. “In my head I was like, ‘You have literally 30 seconds left in this room and if you don’t do something impressive, nothing will ever come of this. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, just take it,'” he said. robby to Harper’s Bazaar. In the scene I was auditioning for, DiCaprio yells at robbythen it was there that the actress did her thing: “I just said, ‘Whack! I hit him in the face.”

As you can see on the film set they had a good time already robby He had great memories, however kissing Leonardo Dicaprio looks like it wasn’t one of them. “All my friends questioned me and said, ‘Is he an amazing kisser?'” she said. margot robbie; but this was not what the actress felt when kissing the heartbreaker. She claims that she always just said, “All I know is that her kisses on screen are great.”

Besides margot robbie He clarified that the film sets are not at all what the public would expect, countless hours are worked and towards the end of the day the energy is almost nil. “You do the shot in 17 hours, and it’s hot and sweaty,” he pointed out. Thus he made it clear that the filming of a movie is not exactly a romantic place.

But it wasn’t just a kiss, since margot robbie should have shown how God brought her into the world in front of Leonardo Dicaprio. Fortunately, sitting in the director’s chair was Martin Scorsese, so each scene was a work of art far from vulgar. Scorsese himself came to propose to robby that her character be seen wrapped in a robe, but she insisted that because of the character’s character she should be seen full-length. Naomi’s main point is that her body is the only form of currency in this world.” margot robbie to The Telegraph medium.