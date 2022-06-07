This Marvel Character Could Defeat Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a Jedi with great abilities thanks to the Force and his prowess with the lightsaber, but this Marvel character can defeat him.

Obi-Wan Kenobi returned to the center of the scene in his series of Disney+ where he is pursued by the Third Sister of the Inquisitors who wants to hand him over to Darth Vader. In fact, in the last episode of the show we could see the Sith facing his old mentor easily defeating him. The noble Jedi Knight is not the best version of himself and this could cost him and all those who depend on his protection their lives. Including little Princess Leia!

which character of Marvel could he face this version of Obi-Wan and defeat him? Keep in mind that the Jedi has The Force on his side and his prowess with a lightsaber, so he’s not an easy opponent to beat. However, we do have a candidate who has the necessary skills to complete this task efficiently. We are talking about psylockea powerful mutant and fierce warrior.

a fearsome warrior

psylocke is a telepath, an ability that can help her counteract the advantage of using the Force by others. Obi-Wan Kenobi. It can also generate what is known as “psychic knife”, a weapon that can perfectly nullify the lightsaber to wound the noble Jedi during their duel. In addition to all this, she is trained in martial arts and is a dangerous ninja.

Obi-Wan Kenobi You should be very careful in a confrontation with a rival who possesses so many abilities on par with those that Vader showed in Disney+. The mutant is a warrior by nature and her beauty should not confuse the Jedi. After all, Betsy Braddock, that’s her real name, was a supermodel and met the most important catwalks in the world, however she feels more comfortable fighting.

psylocke He had two appearances on the big screen. The first in X-Men: The Last Stand from 2006 where she is a minor villain who faces the X Men. In this case she was played by Melancon Melling. On the other hand, it also appeared in X-Men: Apocalypse where is personified by Olivia Munn and is one of the four horsemen that respond to the villain of the film.

