This measure will benefit migrants with Parole in the United States

Migrants with Parole or Temporary Stay Permit will benefit from a recent change related to work permits. Such an announcement was made official by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service.

In the case in question, not all migrants who arrived in the United States with such permission are eligible to apply for work. Nor will they reduce the response time if they apply the new measure of the Citizenship and Immigration Service.

Who will be able to process their work permits now? Citizens who obtained Parole for urgent humanitarian causes or significant public benefit under INA 212 (d) (5). Those who are in this situation will be able to request their permits via the Internet.

Key measure to streamline procedures

Indeed, this new measure was created with the main purpose of streamlining all procedures and processes related to the subject. Now everything is much easier.

Job applicants in category (c) (11) need only submit their Form I-765. In this way, the long waits of several months to acquire employment authorization were over.

Attention! It is essential that each applicant creates his account, free of charge, through the website www.uscis.gov.

After this step you will be able to maintain a close and secure communication with the personnel of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service. Most importantly, you will have the possibility to know the status of your request.

You should know that if you do not qualify in the different eligible categories, the application will be denied and the filing fee will be withheld. on-line.

The real difference, now, is that the new categories include migrants with paroles.