This measures and weighs Angelina Jolie

Since he started working in front of the cameras, Angelina Jolie It quickly caught everyone’s attention. It was impossible not to lay eyes on her for two reasons: mainly because of her great talent, which took her very far and made her grow as an artist; and the second reason was her beauty.

Without a doubt, the interpreter is one of the most beautiful women who have passed through the film industry. Her voluptuous lips, her light blue eyes, her very dark hair and her figure, made all the spectators fall at her feet.

Angelina Jolie: Know the measurements of the famous and beautiful actress. (Source: Instagram – angelinajolieofflcial)

Angelina Jolie: her weight, height and the diet she follows

According to the Body Size portal, the star is 169cm tall and weighs a total of 54kg. The actress’s secret to look beautiful and stunning is to maintain a healthy life, where there are no restrictions and her physical activity is her great ally. In this way, she always tries to avoid those “tricks” that serve to lose weight.

Restricting and avoiding some foods may give good results at first, but this diet cannot be sustained over time and will cause a “rebound effect”. Because they can have a negative impact on health, Angelina Jolie he prefers to ignore them and focus on a better way of eating.

To feel good about herself and for better health, the star decided to give up coffee and tobacco. But that is not all! She also confessed that she follows a diet that is based on lean meats and fish; this also combines it with vegetables, drinks that do not contain sugar and soy milk.

Related news

On more than one occasion, the actress revealed that she carried out a special diet that only contained fish or steamed beef with vegetables, without any sugar and with soy milk. According to Grazia Daily, the star also often starts her day by taking a tablespoon of coconut oil to take advantage of its antiviral and antimicrobial properties.

Although it is very clear that Angelina Jolie She is a lover of red meat, the actress also avoids consuming it constantly. In this way, she confessed that she prefers insects as snacks since they are a rich source of protein.

It should be noted that the star learned to eat insects thanks to his son Maddox, who was born in Cambodia. In this place, the citizens usually integrate some exotic animals into their dishes. In this way, several portals have ensured that the actress ate ants, scorpions and tarantulas. What do you think about the habits of the actress?

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.