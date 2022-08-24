Entertainment

This measures and weighs Angelina Jolie

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Since he started working in front of the cameras, Angelina Jolie It quickly caught everyone’s attention. It was impossible not to lay eyes on her for two reasons: mainly because of her great talent, which took her very far and made her grow as an artist; and the second reason was her beauty.

Without a doubt, the interpreter is one of the most beautiful women who have passed through the film industry. Her voluptuous lips, her light blue eyes, her very dark hair and her figure, made all the spectators fall at her feet.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Florence Pugh, the rebellious actress that luxury brands want

9 mins ago

On Shazam, Drake becomes the most searched artist of all time

10 mins ago

Neymar 5th, CR7 2nd, Hazard 4th… the 7 players who have received the most man of the match awards since 2009

21 mins ago

Family filming, sharing the screen with the children

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button