This measures and weighs the beautiful Elsa Pataky

Since he began to take his first steps in Spain, Elsa Pataky It showed that he had come to the world of entertainment to make his mark and succeed. In this way, she moved to Los Angeles to have great opportunities and join new projects.

Along the way, she charmed many viewers with her beauty. She not only conquered the audience, but also Hollywood stars. Her current love is Chris Hemsworththe interpreter who gives life to Thor and who took over the role of leading man on the big screen.

Elsa Pataky, the Spanish woman who falls in love with everyone worldwide / Source: Instagram – elsapatakyconfidential

Elsa Pataky: height, weight and the diet she follows

According to the Bodysize site, the actress is 1.61 cm tall and weighs 51 kg. To have a slender body, carry out a type of diet called “Intermittent fasting“. This information was revealed by herself during her presentation in El Hormiguero, where she said that she performs it together with her husband.

But what is this diet about? The Spanish uses the methodology of 16 hour fast, which consists of establishing a schedule to let the digestive tract rest. After that amount of time, you will be able to eat and follow a specific diet in the remaining eight hours.

According to Martin Berkhan, nutrition expert and creator of the Lean Gains method, intermittent fasting is a perfect option for people who want to strengthen their muscles without practically accumulating fat. The results can be seen quickly, and this is one of the main reasons why it is one of the most popular diets in recent times.

As explained by the professional, the first step to carry out this diet is to divide the day into two time slots: one of 8 hours in which you eat and one of 16 hours in which you fast. The latter usually coincides with the period we spend sleeping at night, completely skipping breakfast.

In case you want to do intermittent fasting as Elsa Pataky, you should know that low-calorie liquids can be consumed at any time. Such as water, tea or a certain amount of coffee to reduce the feeling of hunger.

This diet is not only used by the actress and Chris Hemsworthbut is also chosen by other stars as Gwyneth Paltrow, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry.

Of course, the star also works out a lot and spends several hours in the gym. On her Instagram account, the Spanish woman shares videos where she shows how she tones her body and bets on her for a very healthy life. Have you seen them?

