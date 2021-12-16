This meme cryptocurrency is climbing to + 734%

Wednesday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted strong gains despite both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu performing muted.

What happened

2030 Floki (CRYPTO: 2030FLOKI), named after Floki, the dog of the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, at the time of publication it was up 734.1% daily to $ 0.0000003766.

The coin gained 720.2% against Bitcoin and 689.9% on Ethereum.

Among other canine-themed cryptocurrencies, in the last 24 hours Captain Inu (CRYPTO: CPTINU) jumped 181.2% to $ 0.0000000007572 and Christmas Floki X (CRYPTO: CFloki X) was up + 111.4% to $ 0.00005218.

Cheems Inu (CRYPTO: CINU) had a daily rise of 74.9% to $ 0.0000000000007802.

For comparison, Dogecoin was up 0.3% daily to $ 0.1814 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu, the self-styled “Dogecoin killer,” was up 1.1% to $ 0.00003393.

Because it is important

2030 Floki describes itself as a smart token with an elastic offer (rebase token) and a reward based on artificial intelligence present on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which passively remunerates Dogecoin holders.

The project behind the token said it plans to launch the first game in blockchain history in full-scale 3D first-person shooter style and enhanced image quality.

The token, which hit an all-time high of $ 0.000000437 on Wednesday, noted on Twitter that its holders are rising even in a red market.

Looking nice and healthy! Holders increasing even in a red market !! – 2030 Floki (@ 2030Floki) December 15, 2021

Captain Inu says he aims to provide an edutainment experience via comics with other Shiba Inu characters and influencers defending the Inu metaverse.

The token announced on Twitter that it was recently listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

1 / ITS OFFICIAL – CAPTAIN INU HAS BEEN LISTED ON CMC & CG A new milestone reached We like to thank everyone for their ongoing support So much caring we got the last couple of days. As a community, we’ll reach the next Milestones for Captain Inu $ CPTINU pic.twitter.com/2kPJxZbBbx – Captain Inu (@CaptainInuToken) December 15, 2021

Christmas Floki X describes itself as a rebase token launched before Christmas.

Cheems Inu says it aims to combine memes and cryptocurrencies to bring money to the “masses of the Internet”.

The coin highlighted on Twitter that there are now over 22,000 token holders.