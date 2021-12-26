this message appears on many channels

The confusion on the digital terrestrial front continues. Many reports for the latest episode: here’s what’s happening and what you can do

We have entered another fundamental moment in the transition of broadcasts to the new digital terrestrial format and, in various northern regions in particular, many users report that many channels now have the word “provisional”. What is happening?

It is actually part of the process that will lead us to abandon the frequencies transmission channels currently in use. As in all transition phases, however, more or less evident and more or less protracted inefficiencies can be generated; we come to the specific case of the channels that have suddenly become provisional.

Digital terrestrial, when the provisional channels will disappear

As mentioned several times in the last few days, we have entered full capacity in the period of refarming. This English term can be translated into Italian with “reassignment”, ie with the passage of transmissions from one frequency to another. Specifically, what is happening is that national and local broadcasters are slowly abandoning the transmission band that is between 694 MHz and 790 MHz to make room for the broadcasts of the 5G.

The moment the canals begin to move, they become precisely provisional. If you find a channel with the word “provisional” it means that at a different numbering you will find that same channel transmitted with the new mpeg4 encoding. As the refarming activities continue, the provisional channels will slowly disappear and the broadcasts will continue only on the new channels with the superior coding that was necessary in order to allow as many broadcasters as possible to take advantage of the reduced bandwidth, to make room for 5G.

So if you have a temporary channel you just have to search for scrolling the channel list the same channel that does not have this wording. In case you are not able to find the channel without the word “provisional” your decoder or your television are not able to receive mpeg4 encoding or have not yet retuned automatically.

Following the specific instructions of your decoder or your TV, perform a retune and if you continue not to see the channel unfortunately you will have to buy a new decoder or a new TV to be able to see the channels when the refarming activities are actually finished.