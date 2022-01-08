this message drains your account

The customers of Banca Intesa San Paolo are warned: we must pay the utmost attention to this message which risks draining the current account.

Digitization has favored the development and reliability towards cards And current accounts just a click away. The danger however is always around the corner and special attention must be paid to scams that could embezzle life savings in an instant. For this reason, banking institutions always warn their customers and ask not to disclose sensitive and personal data with third parties or online.

In fact, the pins and any passwords must remain with the user who owns the account. This is the only person who needs to have access to their accounts and cards. On the net, however, the possibility of running into some scam is very high. Today we will examine a particular message involving the customers of Intesa San Paolo.

Intesa San Paolo: beware of this scam message

A new scam has been affecting the customers of the banking institution in the last few days. Specifically, it is a message delivered to e-mail boxes and personal messages. A text that suggests that the your account has been blocked and for this you have to re-enter your data. The expedient serves a steal credentials access to drain the cards and unduly grab the money.

After the greeting to the customer, the text refers to the temporary closure of the account. “We have decided to suspend your operations on our site“, reads the message. “In order to reuse your card, please confirm the information released on our site at the time of your registration”, and it is present a link on which to complete the step. It is precisely by accessing that link, however, that by entering your data the scam will occur. As always, we recommend the utmost attention.