this mid-range is guaranteed success

If you are looking for a good 5G mobile for the next few years, we have a proposal for you. Its about OPPO A94 5G, a very complete mobile that will offer you good performance in the different sections. In addition, we especially like it because its price drops to €255.99 on amazon.

This mobile, 8GB+128GB, has an original price of 379 euros, so we can specify that the savings is greater than 120 euros. The OPPO A94 5G is a guaranteed success purchase, as it has everything you need: a good AMOLED screena powerful processora good main camera and a battery compatible with 30W fast charge. If we add that it is 5G, we are facing a smartphone perfect if your budget is around 250 euros.

The first detail that we like about this OPPO A94 5G is that it is a light mobile (173 grams) and thin (7.8 millimeters), so the wearing experience is comfortable. The model on offer is gray color, which is discreet as well as elegant. In short, the OPPO A94 5G has everything we need in terms of design.

It also has a good 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with resolution FullHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels). Looking at these features, we can expect good color reproduction and good sharpness. Be careful, there are two more elements to highlight on the screen: the fingerprint reader and the 16MP front camera.

The processor that gives life to OPPO A94 5G is the MediaTek Dimension 800Ua chip that can successfully run any application or game. In addition, it has a “Game Focus” mode so you can play quietly without being disturbed by notifications and calls. Eye, this OPPO mobile is a good purchase also for the integrated 5G modem. On the other hand, its update to Android is immediate.

If you want to take pictures with the terminal, you can use four rear cameras: main 48 MP, 8 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP monochrome. The most outstanding is the 48 MP, it is the one that can capture the best images. If you want quality videos, you can also get them, because the mobile record in 4K at 30fps.

Lastly, equip a 4,310mAh battery that will withstand the day of use without problems. supports 30W fast charge, with charger included in the box, so you will only need about an hour to fully charge it. In short, the OPPO A94 5G is a very complete 5G mid-range that you can now buy for 255.99 euros on Amazon.

