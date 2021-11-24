“This Milan makes me look young. On the future …”

On Milan

“It’s incredible. They make me look young. It has this effect, like Benjamin Button. After six months here you will have dark hair, trust me. I am very proud because I see these young players take on more responsibility, change their mentality. This is my happiness now. This is my adrenaline. I go out and run as much as they do. I’ve been doing this for 20 years. People think: ‘No, Ibrahimovic, you have to stop.’ My mentality says otherwise. I do it because when young people see me working they say: ‘After everything he did he still stands [lavorando]. I have to do it because he did it. ‘ I have to show him by example.

On the playoffs with the national team

“Out for disqualification? It’s not about losing the playoffs. It’s about letting the guy know that you don’t take the piss out of someone lying down. Do not attack a dog that does not speak. Attack those who are able to do something. Too easy to blame my teammates who are 20 years old and are very nice guys. I hope you understand now. I’m not afraid to tell you. I did a stupid thing. But I’ll do it again. 100%. This is what I say about being ‘perfect’. Being myself is perfect for me. I don’t need filters to ask them what kind of questions you will ask me. “

On the Manchester United experience

“I had a great experience in England. Manchester United are a fantastic club and we have won a couple of trophies. They talk too much about the past. When I went there I said, “I’m here to focus on the present and to create my story.” But when you have too much it becomes like a loop. You have to think about the present or you should go to the hospital and wipe your head ”.

About the future

“If I worry about the future, I don’t focus on today. I am the present time. Carpe Diem. “