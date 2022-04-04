this mobile balancing is our recommendation

The OPPO Reno 6 5G pleasantly surprised us when we were able to review it. There is nothing missing, it even has a great price drop.

“Come for design, stay for balance”, that is the conclusion we draw when we analyze the OPPO Reno 6 5G after its release to the market. We already knew that OPPO’s mid-range was a beautiful terminal, we had been able to intuit it from the images, but what we did not know was the great performance that it would offer us in all its sections.

The OPPO Reno 6 5G equips a good quality screena processor that will use all its power to perform any task that you ask for, a good main camera and a battery in which the fast charge. If we add that its price plummets Frequently, this smartphone becomes our great recommendation if you are looking for a complete terminal for the coming years.

OPPO Reno 6 5G, a balanced mobile that does not disappoint

Let’s start by talking about the design of this OPPO Reno 6 5G, which stands out for being especially delicate and elegant. Its glass back has an “OPPO Glow” treatment that allows the color varies depending on how the sunlight hits. Thanks to the matte finish, this back also repels fingerprints and dirt very well.

Perhaps the detail that we like the most in this part is the camera module, glow in the dark. Without a doubt, it is a curiosity that brings an innovative touch to the design. On the other hand, the OPPO Reno 6 5G is still a very comfortable mobile thanks to the thickness of 7.59 millimeters and a weight that remains at 182 grams. OPPO has taken great care in designing this mobile and it shows.

The OPPO Reno 6 5G can perform any task without showing any signs of weakness.

We now focus on the screen, which represents another of its strengths. It’s about a 6.43-inch AMOLED-panelresolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz which has it all: good sharpness, color reproduction, viewing angles, maximum brightness and fluidity. This is also where the fingerprint readerwhich works accurately.

The “brain” of the terminal is the MediaTek Dimension 900 and its performance is very, very positive. You can run any app or game without lags or hang up, something also possible thanks to the 8 GB of RAM. By the way, the processor has integrated 5G modem, so the Reno 6 can connect to these networks to browse at full speed. Also positive is the fact that it has updated to Android 12 with ColorOS 12.

The OPPO Reno 6 5G also responds well when we use it for photography, especially its 64 MP camera, which obtains images of remarkable quality without resorting to artificial details. On the back there is also an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro, while on the front there is a 32MP lens who captures good selfies.

We do not forget to talk about your 4,300mAh battery, enough capacity to get to the end of the day with some energy left. The most positive detail is that it supports 65W fast charge, so in half an hour it will be fully charged. In addition, the charger is included in the box, something that is valuable.

This complete OPPO Reno 6 5G has a recommended retail price of 499 euros in the 8GB+128GB version. However, its price tends to drop frequently, even below 400 euros. For this reason, we recommend that you pay attention to stores such as Amazon, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes and the OPPO website to get it for much less money.

