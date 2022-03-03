this mobile collapses to 115 euros

Units are limited, but you can take home one of the cheapest realme phones at a discount.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take one of the cheapest realme. The Realme C21Y is within your reach for only 115 euros in its global version, which is accompanied 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Without a doubt, some more than attractive numbers.

What’s more, With Amazon you will have all the peace of mind in the world, their shipments are fast, free if you are a Prime user and with all the guarantees. On the other hand, their customer service is excellent. Almost a daily package arrives at my house, I think it is the most comfortable way to buy.

Returning to our protagonist, we talk about a complete smartphone, which complies and offers a pleasant experience in all its sections. It has a 6.5-inch panel, an 8-core processor and a battery that reaches 5,000 mAh.

Unisoc T610

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ HD+ IPS display

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, micro USB, LTE

The first thing we find in this realme is its 6.5-inch IPS screen and HD + resolution. Is a simple but beautiful mobilewith a plastic body that looks really good in blue.

In his entrails is the Unisoc T610an 8-core processor with which you will have enough energy for day to day. In this offer you take home the most powerful version, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

We find 3 cameras on its back: it leads a 13 megapixel main sensoraccompany a macro sensing 2 megapixels and a sensor for black and white which repeats with 2 megapixels. In the hole in his forehead, a 5 megapixel camera for your selfies. Not bad for a mobile of 115 euros.

We do not forget its battery, which reaches up to 5,000mAh. Considering that your hardware is not too demanding, it will last all day and you won’t have to worry. The realme mobile also incorporates a headphone jack and even FM radio.

You will find very few smartphones for such a price. The realme mobile works well, it will perform on a day-to-day basis and you will have no problem enjoying a good experience. You can ask for very little more for only 115 euros. If you’re interested, don’t think about it too much. the offer will only be available for a limited time.

