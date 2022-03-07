this mobile is a beast that falls in price

POCO’s mobile pulls its price along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, but only for a limited time.

The POCO M3 Pro 5G drops in price and can be yours for only 167 euros. All you have to do is apply the coupon AESP12 before finalizing the purchase. accompany you 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

You’ll have nothing to worry about It is shipped from a warehouse in Spain and will arrive at your home in 3 days. Also, shipping is totally free.

Our protagonist is one of the best cheap Xiaomi, one of the mid-range that we have recommended the most. It has a striking design, a large screen, 3 cameras and everything you need to enjoy every day.

Buy the POCO M3 Pro 5G at the best price

MediaTek Dimension 700

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.5″ IPS screen and Full HD+ resolution

3 rear cameras

5,000mAh battery

3.5mm jack, FM radio, NFC and 5G

POCO’s mobile is quite conspicuous, arrives with a back that you can find in various colors and that has a black module for the cameras. Your screen with IPS technologyreach the 6.5 inches and incorporates a Full HD+ resolution. It will be a very good place to consume your favorite series and movies.

The Chinese firm has chosen the MediaTek Dimension 700 as the brain for this POCO M3 Pro 5G, a chip that it will seamlessly move the applications you use in your day to day. In this offer comes along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storagesome numbers with which you can rest easy.

We find 3 cameras on the back of this POCO: it incorporates a 48 megapixel main sensora macro sensing of 2 megapixels and a camera that repeats with 2 megapixels for the portrait mode. In the little hole in his forehead, an 8 megapixel camera.

If you are interested in this POCO you should not think about it too much, the offer will only be available for a limited time. Today the Chinese device is still a good buy, its processor is more than solvent, its screen will allow you to enjoy your favorite content and it comes with a battery that does a great job. For less than 170 euros it is an option to consider.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!