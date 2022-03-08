This mobile is a very good purchase for 169 euros, and it is not from Xiaomi

Realme’s smartphone has everything you need and drops in price, although only for a limited time.

One of the best cheap realme throws its price on Amazon. The realme 8i It has a discount and can be yours for only 169 euros in its version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Amazon is synonymous with total peace of mind, you will enjoy fast and free shipping. Also, their customer support is very good there will be nothing to worry about.

The realme mobile is a good mid-range, a mobile you can trust. We had the opportunity to try it and it left us with great sensations, We tell you why it is a good purchase for less than 200 euros.

Buy the realme 8i at a discount

The realme mobile works as it should, those applications that you use every day will move without problems with it. Helium G96, one of the octa-core chips made by MediaTek. In this case, as we have said, it arrives together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The realme 8i has a 6.6-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. incorporates a refresh rate of 120 Hz that gives it fluidity and speedIt’s something you can’t get rid of if you get used to it. Its rear is very striking, it comes with details that reflect light.

MediaTek Helio G96

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.6″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super IPS display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge

3.5mm jack, USB-C and FM radio

Its battery reaches up to 5,000mAh and it has 18W fast charge. Its hardware is not too demanding, you will get to the end of the day without having to go through the charger. The Chinese terminal also has a headphone jack and even an FM radio.

We came across 3 cameras on the back of this realme: leading, a 50 megapixel main sensorare accompanied by a macro sensing 2 megapixels and a sensor for black and white. In the little hole in his forehead, a 16 megapixel camera.

Are you looking for a mobile for less than 200 euros? Do you want a smartphone that works well and for which you do not have to spend too much? This realme 8i is a very good option, it has everything you need to enjoy good performance and will accompany you for a few years.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!