A good mobile for less than 200 euros? It is a common question, but not always easy to answer. We all want a smartphone that works well for little money, a mobile that offers a pleasant experience and that complies in all sections. I come with a recommendation that, I hope, will be a good answer.

you can take the realme 8i for only 169 euros on Amazon. We are talking about its global version, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You’ll have plenty of room for all your photos, apps and games. In addition, thanks to Amazon you will enjoy fast, safe and free shipping. You can not ask for much more…

The realme smartphone is a good buy below 200 euros, a mobile that has just what you need and that will accompany you without problems for years. It has a 120 Hz screen, a processor gaming, 3 rear cameras and a battery that lasts all day. We tell you why it is a great option.

The realme 8i lives thanks to the Helium G96one of the chips gaming eight cores manufactured by MediaTek. Your favorite applications and games will move very well with this processor. In this case it comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storageIt is the top model.

Our protagonist has a 6.6-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. Despite its adjusted price, it incorporates a refresh rate of 120 Hz that gives it a lot of fluidity, It is something that smartphones with a much higher price usually incorporate. When you get used to this softness, you can’t go back.

Inside it houses a battery that reaches 5,000mAh. Even if you use it carefully, the realme mobile will get to the end of the day without letting you down. The Chinese terminal also has a headphone jack and FM radio, a feature that has been disappearing from smartphones and that is appreciated.

You can also take good pictures in almost any condition with this realme. In its rear it incorporates a module with 3 cameras. In addition to a 50 megapixel main camera, comes with a black and white sensor and a macro sensor that will allow you to get as close as possible. In the hole in its front, on the other hand, a 16-megapixel camera.

The realme 8i is a very good option below 200 euros. It is a mobile you can trust, a device that will seamlessly move those applications you use every day. In addition, it comes with a smooth 120 Hz screen and cameras with which you can get good results.

