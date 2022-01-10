this model now costs very little

In the sector of Smart TV, LG is one of the most established manufacturers, thanks to a series of models that stand out for their technical quality above the norm. Among those with a better quality-price ratio, the 50-inch 4K TV (template 50UP75006LF) which is currently bought online at an even more competitive price than normal.









Although it is a model entry-level, has some very interesting features common to the rest of the LG range, including the use of the proprietary operating system WebOS, considered one of the best OS for Smart TV, and the adoption of a processor quad-core which improves the rendering of images. All this is accompanied by sophisticated algorithms of artificial intelligence, the ability to use voice commands to control the TV, as well as the function Bluetooth Surround Ready, for cinema-grade sound and without having to use wires to connect external speakers (or soundbar). If you think the LG 4K 50 ”Smart TV is right for you, now you can buy it on Amazon at a very advantageous price.

LG 4K 50 “Smart TV: Technical Features

Thanks to its quad-core processor and to Active HDR, the 50-inch LG Smart TV is capable of returning images in Ultra HD (4K) with very vivid colors, improving color reproduction even at lower resolution and eliminating noise in videos due to image compression.

The panel is an LDC of type VA (Vertical Alignment): even if it has a generally lower image quality than an IPS and with a smaller viewing angle, it guarantees a much better contrast, with a better quality in the reproduction of the dark scenes.

For all-round entertainment, via the proprietary operating system WebOS 6.0, you will be able to access services such as Disney +, Apple TV, Netflix, YouTube, LG Channels, and so on. The software is continuously updated with new applications, so it won’t make you regret Android TV. Also, thanks to artificial intelligence ThinQ, you can manage every function of the TV by voice assistant Alexa or Google Assistant.

Excellent is the Bluetooth Surround Ready function, which guarantees the reproduction of surround sound through the connection of external wireless speakers while keeping active the front ones integrated into the TV. Speakers that, like most modern Smart TVs, do not go beyond the power of 10 + 10W.

LG 4K 50 “Smart TV: the Amazon offer

LG’s 50-inch 4K Smart TV is currently at a very affordable price. The current list price of this model, released in 2021, is 599 euros but on the official LG website you can buy it for 549 euros.

But it is on Amazon that the real deal is made: on the most famous ecommerce in the world, in fact, the 50-inch LG 50UP75006LF 4K Smart TV costs only 448.22 euros (-150 euros, -25%) , with the product sold and shipped by Amazon, so Amazon Prime users will also be able to benefit from fast and free shipping.

LG Smart 4K Ultra HD LED TV – 50 inch diagonal – Quad Core 4K processor