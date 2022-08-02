This Monday marks the 70th anniversary of Dominican television

Santo Domingo. DR

Exactly 70 years ago today, the first television signal was turned on in the Dominican Republic. That August 1, 1952 on La Voz Dominicana, channel 4, María Cristina Camilo became the first woman to appear on screen and “Romance peasant”, with Felipa and Macario, in the first program to be broadcast.

The Dominican Republic became the sixth country in the Americas to operate a television channel, after the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Cuba and Argentina.

Dominican television history is associated with the state radio La Voz del Yuna, which was founded by José Arismendi Trujillo Molina (Petán) on August 1, 1942 (80 years ago today) and four years later it was transferred to Santo Domingo, where in 1948 it received the name of La Voz Dominicana, which four years later would also become a television channel (Palacio Radio-Televisor “La Voz Dominicana, C. x A.”).

Through “Romance peasant”, Macario and Felipa (played by Luis Mercedes Miches and Toña Colón) were the first popular figures in the Dominican Republic. Then they added two younger characters: Ciriaca and Felipito (María Rosa Almánzar and Julio César Matías).

The first decade of those 50s in the middle of the 20th century remained in the collective memory due to the majesty of the celebration of the so-called “Anniversary Week”, an event with which the Trujillos celebrated the founding of Dominican television.

In that “Anniversary Week” the main Latin American artists of the time were presented.

The festive day was held from July 28 to August 4 until the 30-year dictatorship of Rafael Leónidas Trujillo ended with his execution on May 30, 1961.

In addition to being a means of entertainment, La Voz Dominicana created the first announcers, singers, comedians, and radio and television technicians in the country.

In 1959 another event was recorded that marked the entry of private television when Rahintel, channel 7 (Today Antena 7), was created on February 28 of that year.

In 1963, La Voz Dominicana was renamed Radio Santo Domingo Televisión and at the end of 1965, during the provisional government of Héctor García Godoy, it was renamed Radio Televisión Dominicana (RTVD).

+ Color TV

Another date to highlight in these 70 years is the appearance of color television in the country. On November 30, 1969, Color Vision, channel 9, was inaugurated with its first transmissions from Santiago de los Caballeros. Since its inception, it has been characterized by implementing a purely Dominican and live programming, and today it continues to be its characteristic.

Channel 13, which has been part of the Telemicro Group since 2016, began broadcasting in 1972 under the name of Tele-Inde, on UHF channel 30, and later on Telecentro, VHF channel 13.

With the arrival of Telesistema (in 1976), Dominicans had the opportunity to enjoy more international programming. Venezuelan soap operas, children’s blocks and movies put the channel at the forefront of the time.

Over the years it had important spaces for live entertainment and local production. Since its inception it has had a stronghold in information spaces.

+ modern channel

Teleantillas emerged as the most modern channel of its time, 1978: a pioneer in the use of stereo audio and in the use of the teleprompter. Brazilian soap operas, movies and cartoons conquered viewers. In its beginning, it had in its “Fiesta” program, a meridian space that opened the doors to a new generation of artists.

Telemicro, channel 5, was the last to join the VHF band. Its first broadcasts date back to 1986. Since then it has been positioned as the people’s channel, opening up a new generation of comedians, who today are the pillar of Dominican cinema.

One of the most relevant aspects from the last decades of the 20th century is the opening and commercial exploitation of the UHF channels, which begin on channel 15.

Seven broadcasting channels transmit in an open VHF signal and more than 30 in UHF, with free access to the population, in addition to the channels of the almost 100 paid cable systems that operate throughout the national territory because there is not a single municipality Dominican that there is not one of these companies.

The 70th anniversary of television finds this medium facing a process that will come into force in a short time: the change from the analog television signal to the digital television signal that should soon be on the air.

Celebration. The celebration of the 70 years will be held this Monday morning with a floral offering at the Altar of the Fatherland by Iván Ruiz, director of the State Radio and Television Corporation, and the other collaborators, and a Eucharist in the Cathedral , as well as a special evening broadcast.