this monstrous Samsung TV drops almost 70%

Huge screen to enjoy all content in ultra high resolution.

Are you moving to a new house? doDo you have room for a large TV? Well, you will not see any larger, better and cheaper television on the market than this Samsung TV Q95TD 75 inches for 1,649 euros. Its original price is 4,999 euros and it hardly ever drops below 2,000 euros today. Well, Samsung puts this almost QLED smart TV on a tray. 2 meters diagonal.

If you have a high budget, between 1,500 and 2,000 euros, I would personally go for an OLED, but in this large size you will not see something as good for this price (a 75-inch OLED goes to 3,000 euros easily). Samsung has been catching up with OLEDs for years, and with this model it is very close. for a much lower price to OLEDs you have a smart TV almost as good and much larger.

Buy from the Samsung Store: Samsung TV Q95TD (75 inches)

It is the largest TV you can buy for 1,649 euros

We have all dreamed at some point of entering the house, the living room and television floods the entire space. Having a true home theater is possible for 1,649 euros with this Samsung smart TV. You can use this TV to watch PS5 play, to watch the live television signal, or to enjoy your favorite movies and series. And don’t worry about the cables, because Samsung’s One Connect Box is includedwith which you will only see a cable directed to the TV, the rest of the devices will be connected to this rectangular box that you can hide.

The image quality of this Samsung TV Q95TD is beyond doubt. Has a 4K native resolution (3,840 x 2,160 px) and a rate of 120 Hz refresh with which the images recorded with this quality will look spectacular, and the rest will be magnificently readapted. The QLED technology can display up to 100% color volume and also enhance all dark scenes thanks to the HDR10+ and HLG features.

Many televisions have great finishes, but like this, few. It has the 4 frames reduced to the minimum expression and a beautiful steel base that you can remove to hang the TV on the wall with a 400 x 400mm VESA mount. Be careful, because its weight without base is 38.1 kg. We have Samsung’s own operating system, Tizen in its version 5.5with Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant built in to use.

To be a pants of these dimensions, its consumption is not so high: only 257 W. In terms of connections of the One Connect Box we have 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Ethernet network input, optical sound output, antenna and satellite input, Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi double band Its integrated sound system has 6 speakers4 midrange and treble, and 2 subwoofer, adding a total power of 60 W RMS in a 2.2.2 channel system. You will not need any sound equipment external to the TV, I assure you.

