Tech

this morning new restock on the Euronics website

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

xbox-series-xs-new-models

If you are looking to buy Xbox Series X, the time has never been more auspicious! The supplies arrived for the holiday season are managing to please all the fans a bit. Indeed this morning there was a new console restock on the Euronics website.

By going to the official website at this address, you can easily buy the next-gen console from Microsoft without any particular queues or waiting lists.

This restock is paired with that of MediaWorld yesterday. Even if the most awaited moment by all remains that of this afternoon with the double restock of GameStop.

Banner-channel-Telegram-Gametime-Offers-Tech

In fact, from GameStop, between 16:00 and 18:00 today, December 15, 2021 there will be drops from both a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition bundle and Xbox Series X. As always, we invite you to subscribe to our Telegram channel to receive a notification at the exact moment of the drop.

In case it goes wrong this afternoon, nothing is lost. Because always on the GameStop site You can book an Xbox Series X at any time thanks to the Xbox All Access program! Thanks to this special collaboration between GameStop and Microsoft you can get the next-gen console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, all in 24 installments of 33 euros per month and without interest.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you in the purchase.


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Xbox Series X | S, no new title in the FPS Boost program in the near future – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

the first details are leaked after the resignation of the creative director

November 12, 2021

Few people know that WhatsApp collects all this information about us but there is a way to know which ones

November 16, 2021

Halo Infinite: We tried the campaign and we want more

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button