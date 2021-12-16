this morning new restock on the Euronics website

If you are looking to buy Xbox Series X, the time has never been more auspicious! The supplies arrived for the holiday season are managing to please all the fans a bit. Indeed this morning there was a new console restock on the Euronics website.

By going to the official website at this address, you can easily buy the next-gen console from Microsoft without any particular queues or waiting lists.

This restock is paired with that of MediaWorld yesterday. Even if the most awaited moment by all remains that of this afternoon with the double restock of GameStop.

In fact, from GameStop, between 16:00 and 18:00 today, December 15, 2021 there will be drops from both a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition bundle and Xbox Series X. As always, we invite you to subscribe to our Telegram channel to receive a notification at the exact moment of the drop.

In case it goes wrong this afternoon, nothing is lost. Because always on the GameStop site You can book an Xbox Series X at any time thanks to the Xbox All Access program! Thanks to this special collaboration between GameStop and Microsoft you can get the next-gen console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, all in 24 installments of 33 euros per month and without interest.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you in the purchase.