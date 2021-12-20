Tech

this morning surprise restock on the MediaWorld website

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee59 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

MediaWorld Restock Xbox Series X

If you are looking to buy Xbox Series X, the time has never been more auspicious! The supplies arrived for the holiday season are managing to please all the fans a bit. Indeed This morning there was a surprise new console restock on the MediaWorld website.

By going to the official website at this address, you can easily buy the next-gen console from Microsoft without any particular queues or waiting lists.

This restock is paired with that of Unieuro again this morning and that of MediaWorld last week. To which must be added the double restock of GameStop last week.

Banner-channel-Telegram-Gametime-Offers-Tech

Should it go wrong, nothing is lost. Because always on the GameStop site You can book an Xbox Series X at any time thanks to the Xbox All Access program! Thanks to this special collaboration between GameStop and Microsoft you can get the next-gen console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, all in 24 installments of 33 euros per month and without interest.

We remind you of subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers to keep up to date on the best promotions and availability of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We have also made a practical guide that can help you with your purchase.


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee59 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Dakar Desert Rally announced with details, gameplay trailers and first images – Nerd4.life

1 week ago

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl: here are all the creatures that can be captured

November 10, 2021

Solar storm coming, blackout unknown

October 31, 2021

all offers from 8 November

November 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button