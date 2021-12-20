this morning surprise restock on the MediaWorld website

If you are looking to buy Xbox Series X, the time has never been more auspicious! The supplies arrived for the holiday season are managing to please all the fans a bit. Indeed This morning there was a surprise new console restock on the MediaWorld website.

By going to the official website at this address, you can easily buy the next-gen console from Microsoft without any particular queues or waiting lists.

This restock is paired with that of Unieuro again this morning and that of MediaWorld last week. To which must be added the double restock of GameStop last week.

Should it go wrong, nothing is lost. Because always on the GameStop site You can book an Xbox Series X at any time thanks to the Xbox All Access program! Thanks to this special collaboration between GameStop and Microsoft you can get the next-gen console and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, all in 24 installments of 33 euros per month and without interest.

