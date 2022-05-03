This movie car can be yours

Minority Report hit theaters in the summer of 2002.. The film directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise was set in the future, more specifically in 2054. Fans of this title can now get hold of this concept, the Lexus CS 2054.

design and background

This prototype has been designed by Harald Belker of Calty as a glimpse of a 2054 model. Car will be auctioned by Mecum next month.

The list does not have too many details, but it seems that RM Sotheby’s sold a very similar concept in 2013 for €15,290.. That list explained that the aforementioned director, Steven Spielberg asked Lexus for help to create a futuristic vehicle for the film. The end result was the 2054 concept.which was envisioned as a “crash-proof car with biometric security systems” as well as a fuel cell powertrain.

behind the scenes

Obviously, the magic of the cinema did its thing. The truth is that the car was powered by a Chevrolet transmission of a model from the years in which the film was shot. This was done with the goal of making it driveable on set. However, the car now uses the design used in the film “The Island”, directed by Michael Bay and starring actors such as Ewan McGregor or Scarlett Johansson and which was released in 2005.

Could have been ‘touched’

While we cannot be sure that the previously auctioned vehicle and the new one are the same, it seems reasonable and it is likely that the improvement in the car’s condition is explained by a note in the old Sotheby’s listing that read: “Interior is not completely finished and the bodywork has suffered some cracks. However, a complete, unused replacement body is included in the sale.” That seems to suggest that a previous owner may have installed the replacement body or repaired the original body.

Therefore, the auction will offer bidders a vehicle that will surely not end up being used to drive down the street, but rather to be exposed as the movie car that it is..