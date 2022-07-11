“This movie is love of life”: the stars of “Cha Cha Real Smooth” talked about the reasons for their success

Fresh out of college, stuck at home in New Jersey unsure of his future, 22-year-old Andrew takes a job as a party entertainer and from there creates a great story for his life. (Apple TVPlus)



Recently Apple TV Plus premiered exclusively on its screen the emotional film that has given much to talk about for all the love that is felt within it: Cha cha Real Smooth (Dancing for life). the show has been stolen for the sensitive way in which it shows human beings so simple but complex at the same time, highlighting a look at masculinity and within it its fragilities, which are not commonly seen in the world of cinema. In this regard, in Infobae we talked a little more about this success with its protagonists dakota johnson, Cooper Raiff Y vanessa burghardtwho at the same time belonged to the script, direction and production team.

Chacha Real Smooth had its premiere at Sundance Film Festival in January 2022, and won the audience award for best US film. Since then, it has caused such good reactions that it has managed to enter the ranking of the best films throughout 2022. Learn more about its stars below.

Cooper Raiff wrote, directed, and starred in “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” (Apple TVPlus)

The film shows the experiences on the way of growing up and finding a place in the world. Is there any of that you can relate to in real life?

Dakota: “I think I’m always trying to find my place in the world. And it has a lot to do with the story. Royal Smooth.

vanessa: “I just graduated from high school, I’m not going to college and I don’t have a job or anything to do, so I’m more or less on it.”

Dakota Johnson is another of the main figures of “Cha Cha Real Smooth”; as well as its producer. (Apple TV Plus)

Johnson as the producer of this story full of sensitivity, she announced that although she has worked with women and men who are also first-time directors, to do so for this occasion with a talent as young as Cooper (who is seven years her junior) was special and very interesting. In him she found an ally with whom she could tell this story about women, which goes beyond the superficial. Plus he was very open to her helping him with her role as her Domino.

Likewise, the also protagonist of 50 shades of gray on the learning that this drama leaves her with regard to the role of mothers and what makes them excellent. to which he replied : “I have worked with incredible women who are mothers and what I have learned is that there is no right way to be a mother. However, understanding that children are human beings different from you with their own inner landscape, in addition to really appreciating them for what they are, as well as listening to them; They are very important characteristics on the way to being so. I think it’s a severely complex trail.”

However, after expressing herself so extensively about it, she doubted her answer and mentioned that she was not sure, noting that she is not a mother yet.

Vanessa Burghardt, teen lead who played Lola in “Cha Cha Real Smooth.” (Roy Rocklin/Getty Images)

Undoubtedly, the word love is very important in the film, therefore, Infobae questioned the actors about what love meant to them and how they related it to this film.

The three actors indicated that the answer to this question is very difficult because they believe that there are countless of them. But Cooper Raiff he especially expressed, “I don’t know if it’s problematic, but the first word that comes to mind is ‘sacrifice.’ In addition, love also means ‘life’, and much of this is reflected in Cha Cha Real Smooth. This movie is love of life.”

Stars of “Cha Cha Real Smooth” in Texas, at the premiere of the film, at the Paramount theater. (AP/Shutterstock)

Considering that characters on the autism spectrum are rarely seen in the movies: How was the creation of Lola’s character?

Dakota Johnson: “When Cooper was writing the script there was maybe a baseline for what we expected this character to become, however we just kept in mind that the character was an autistic teenager; but it was not something detailed or complex. So we were lucky to find the right person. As soon as we saw Vanessa we realized that she was her, and she made it her own.”

Vanessa Burghardt: “It’s not something I’ve had to think about too much, because there was no pressure to represent her. I am autistic and I had the complete freedom to interpret it genuinely. The only thing I had to think about was the character, but I never felt pressured to act in any specific way to represent autism.”

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” is a comedy drama that delves into the world of the autism spectrum. (Apple TVPlus)

In the end, Johnson revealed that the process of carrying out this dramatic comedy was great, because an environment was created where everyone felt valued, important and equal; circumstances that led her to be very interested in the development of this project, from the beginning to the end. She also stated that she is sure and proud that with Cha Cha Real Smooth they did something big.

