This Movie Was Meant To Be The ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Successor, But Ended Up Destroying Its Own Studio – Movie News

A film with claims to become a franchise and a box office bombshell that ended up being a real ‘fail’ on several levels.

There are times when everything seems to favor a certain series or movie but, for various reasons, the expected success of a certain title ends up turning out to be the opposite. In a box office failure, in a poor reception by critics and, in the worst cases, in both. An example of film with pretensions of becoming a bombshell and that ended up being a real ‘fail’ on several levels it was The Golden Compassa feature film released in the year 2007which was based on the first novel in Philip Pullman’s highly popular trilogy dark matterand that counted among its ranks with interpreters of the stature of Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig and Ian McKellen among others.

Directed by Chris Weitz (American Pie, A Big Boy), The Golden Compass it had the important challenge of convincing fans of Pullman’s fantastic literature saga, yes, but it also had many things in its favour. On the one hand it was the nnew adaptation of a fantasy work on behalf of the New Line Cinema studiowhich a few years before had swept away as the studio in charge of the phenomenon that was the trilogy of The Lord of the rings by Peter Jackson; but it also had a budget of no less than 180 million dollars, more or less half of what it cost The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and future plans in the form of sequels.

Of course, a million dollar investment is not the only reason why a certain project is destined to become a great success, but what a good budget definitely means is that a certain title has great trust and high expectations from its studio. In the case of The Golden Compassthe adaptation of the famous fantasy work came after the successes of the adaptations of The Lord of the rings Y Harry Potter Y New Line Cinema was convinced that what it had in hand could replicate the success of its adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s famous work, transcend the original material and connect with audiences around the world.

However, far from becoming the successor to The Lord of the rings at New Line Cinema, The Golden Compass it became his grave: he failed miserably and contributed to the destruction of his own studio. To begin with, the tape did not get a good reception at the box officewith a disastrous collection barely double what was invested globally and barely 70 million dollars in the United States, but It was also not the subject of great criticism.with just a fair approval -if it arrives- in the different websites dedicated to collecting evaluations such as metacritic either Rotten Tomatoes. Likewise, also was the subject of its own controversy, since the religious organization “The Catholic League” proposed to boycott the tape.

Why was the failure of The Golden Compass for New Line Cinema so catastrophic?

Founded in the 1960s, initially solely as a distributor and later as an independent film production studio, New Line Cinema began to establish itself as the most popular independent production company outside of the majors as early as the 1980s, with the success of Nightmare in Elm street, which was followed by some other strong box office releases. Thus, in 1994 it was acquired by Turner Broadcasting System, which it merged with Warner Bros. in 1996, but was able to continue to operate independently.

The greatest success of his career came from the films of The Lord of the ringswhich translated into millionaire incomebut, despite their attempts to repeat a similar feat, what they found shortly after reaching their zenith was box office failure that would end up destroying them.

The poor financial result of The Golden Compass accompanied by bad reviews and religious controversy resulted in the cancellation of initial franchise plans, completely foiling the New Line idea. At the same time, the production company had already been suffering that same year a series of failures and financial problems as a result of the bad receptions of other of its titles, such as number 23, The boy from Mars and even rush hour 3so the failure of what was their biggest bet was really bad for them.

A few months after the release of The Golden Compassin February 2008 it was announced that New Line was no longer operating as an independent studio, ending its 40-year history as such, and was officially absorbed by Warner Bros. A notable setback for the production company that, although no longer independently, has once again enjoyed great success in the last decade. Without going any further than the trilogy of The Hobbit by Peter Jackson, Item, sex in new york either Warren expedient.

