Our body sends us signals about the state of our health which, if immediately grasped, would help us to intervene promptly. Observing the surface of the nails can reveal a lot of how we are, even, as we have already seen, be the warning of an upcoming heart attack. In particular we must pay attention to some changes that this undergoes.

Well this nail color would be the first alarm bell that the body sends us to tell us that cholesterol is too high. If we learned to understand it immediately we could intervene very early, preventing the situation from worsening. It is good to clarify that cholesterol is a substance produced by the liver, therefore naturally present in our body. A smaller percentage is consumed through food. By itself, cholesterol is not harmful. There is talk of danger when its values ​​exceed 240 mg / dL. In these cases, in fact, the high levels increase exponentially the risk of heart attack and stroke, and more generally they can aggravate the pathologies of the circulatory system. These are the reasons why it is important to keep this value under control. The best way to do this is through a simple blood test.

This nail color would be the first warning sign of high cholesterol but only a few know about it

How many times has it happened to notice marks on the ends of our fingers. In fact, it happens that you notice white dots on the nails, or that they take on a darker color. Well, when we notice small ripples tending to purple or brown, we don’t forget the problem. If this is due to a blow, within a few days the bruise created under the nail will naturally heal. But if this does not happen and the signs remain evident, the problem could be another. In fact, these signs could be the alarm bell of traffic problems. In practice, the blood, not circulating smoothly, struggles to reach the extremities of the body. “Dark fine lines” can appear on both fingernails and toenails. One of the reasons is a too high cholesterol level which causes a partial obstruction of the arteries, the channels through which the blood passes.

So when you realize the presence of these signs it is advisable to consult the doctor, the only one able to assess our state of health.

Recommended reading

The risk of heart attack would increase by 53% by taking these common drugs according to a new study