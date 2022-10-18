This natural all-purpose cleaner will help you disinfect to the core

hemulti-purpose cleaner It is one of the products that should not be missing in the kitchen and to be able to clean any area in a simple way so that it does not have to wear out having to carve and carve without obtaining results. It can be a material that is acquired in its chemical version, but there is nothing like making one natural with ingredients that you probably have at home.

This product natural multipurpose It is one of the best homemade options that you can do, since it will not be difficult for you to do it, you will have it unlimited, you will use ingredients that you have at home and you will be able to leave everything clean with a very pleasant aroma. The truth is that it has many positive aspects for which you should have it in the kitchen.

With the following guide you can prepare this natural multipurpose cleaner that will help you disinfect to the corethat’s how powerful and effective it will be, you can already imagine how ideal it is to be able to get rid of grease, dirt or leave any surface shiny.

What do you need to prepare a natural multipurpose cleaner?

On this occasion, the Water Management, Use and Reuse Program at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (PUMAGUA) shared how to make a natural all purpose cleanerthis is what you need to create it.

Ingredients:

Orange, tangerine or other citrus peels.

Vinegar.

Citrus fragrances or half a lemon.

Process

The first thing you are going to do is fill the jar with the peels, it can be one of orange, another of lemon and one of grapefruit or tangerine. Then fill the container with vinegar, cover it and let it rest for three weeks in a place where it is not exposed to the sun.

Once the time has passed, you should fill the bottle with half the water and half the citrus concentrate. You can strain the preparation to remove the peels and intensify the smell with a little citrus fragrances or half a lemon.

Now you can use this preparation and have a solution natural to clean from the stove, dirty kitchen surfaces or even some areas of the house in general.

According to PUMAGUA, vinegar serves to absorb odors, cut grease and dissolve dirt, while citrus fruits disinfect and help with aroma. Here you can find the video of how to prepare it in case there is any doubt along the way and thus have this economical and ecological solution.