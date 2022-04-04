This natural ingredient that will make us full of vitamins would be a precious ally of the heart useful for lowering cholesterol.

Cardiovascular health is not just a matter of genetic predisposition. Experts say this clearly. One of the first and most important principals is nutrition. For example, among the golden rules there would be a moderate use of salt. According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, we should not take more than 5 grams per day, preferably iodized. Already this data could make us reconsider many habits. For example, this much-loved and favorite food for many alone exceeds the overall recommended daily allowance.

We then prefer simple and natural cooking. So let’s avoid fried foods. And also for meat and fish, if possible, we use grilled, foil, steamed or grilled cooking. Even in the case of vegetables, it would be better to boil them or steam them. To these general rules, we then add the help of a common ingredient whose properties are increasingly appreciated and studied, namely chilli. In fact, it would be a precious ally of the heart, useful due to its many beneficial properties and, in addition to being good, it also flavor dishes.

Here is the magic amount

To show the benefits are the experts of the Veronesi Foundation. Chilli pepper would have a beneficial effect on cholesterol and blood pressure values. Not only that, but its intake would have an antibacterial and vasodilation effect. It would seem like a small prodigy, possible thanks to antioxidants and a molecule called capsaicin. Moreover, chilli, by stimulating the metabolism, would also be able to help in slimming function. Thus, it becomes essential to understand under what circumstances and how often this effect would become relevant. Well, studies on this have been carried out not only in the United States, but also in contexts where people used the Mediterranean diet as a food reference.

In particular, in a study carried out on about 23 thousand adults as part of the Moli-Sani project, researchers would have found significant decreases in the risk of death from causes such as heart attack or cerebral stroke. This is achieved with the consumption of this food four or more times a week. In addition, the chili would help to take vitamins. In particular, vitamins C, of ​​group B (excellent for metabolism), K (for the nervous system) and E.

Pay close attention, however, because chili peppers could also cause ailments. Some individuals should be more careful than others. For example, people who have syndromes and diseases such as gastroesophageal reflux, irritable bowel, ulcer and hemorrhoids. Likewise, how many have inflammatory bowel disease, children and pregnant women. For these reasons, let’s talk to a dietician or a doctor who knows our picture. Finally, if we are looking to lower high cholesterol and blood pressure, we also remember this incredible food rich in plant proteins.

